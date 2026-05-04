Political parties in Kerala, including the UDF and NDA, are already preparing for victory celebrations ahead of Monday's Assembly election vote count. Confident of a win, workers are arranging massive feasts of biryani and laddoos. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has finalized arrangements for the counting process across 140 centers.

Political parties in Kerala have already gone into celebration mode as the state prepares for Monday's vote count, with workers preparing extravagant feasts of laddoos and biryani even before the outcome is announced. As the crucial Assembly election draws closer to its conclusion, the atmosphere in both sides is one of optimism and expectation.

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In anticipation of a win, workers from the Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) have started making biryani for about 5,000 people in Pandikkad in the Malappuram district. As part of the festivities, food will be provided from a sizable tent that has been erected in the vicinity. According to party members, 16 sizable cooking containers, each holding around 40 kg of rice, have been set up. In addition to cuisine, cultural events are scheduled to commemorate what is anticipated to be a major political victory.

“We will celebrate the end of 10 years of LDF rule. We welcome everyone, including CPI(M) workers," a Congress worker said, adding that preparations are in full swing. The UDF will continue to keep its grip in Malappuram, according to local authorities.

A sizable pandal has been built at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) headquarters, Indira Bhavan, ahead of the results. In addition to setting up LED screens and chairs for leaders to observe the counting procedure together, party leaders have ordered candies to be distributed.

Manakkad Suresh, the head of the Congress, stated that the party anticipates a resounding majority. "The UDF will secure a clear majority and win the election by 12 noon on Monday," he said, adding that all top figures had been invited.

NDA Places Massive Order For Laddoos

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has already placed a massive order for laddoos in anticipation of the festivities in Kochi. Party members intend to establish their account this time, even though the coalition presently has no seats in the Kerala Assembly.

Additionally, party leaders have created signs with candidates they believe would win important seats including Nemom, Kazhakootam, Manjeshwar, Palakkad, and Thiruvalla. According to leaders, citizens want the political climate in the state to change.

In the meantime, the Election Commission has finished setting up 140 centers in 43 different sites for counting. Over 15,000 people have been mobilised, and counting is set to start under strict security on Monday at 8 a.m.