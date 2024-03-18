Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues

    The state government has assured to settle the remaining amount by March 31. Many people, including cancer patients, had suffered from the shortage of medicines. The patients were forced to depend on private pharmacies.

    Kerala: Drug distributors to resume supply at Kozhikode Medical College after govt agrees to settle dues rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The drug distributors have decided to distribute the supply of medicine in Kozhikode Medical College from today. The distributors stated that they received assurances from the government regarding the pending dues. According to distributors, half of the total arrears will be disbursed by March 22. The state government has assured to settle the remaining amount by March 31.

    The drug supply crisis at the medical college has been ongoing for more than a week, with the pharmacy running out of crucial prescriptions. Despite the lack of action from the government, the medical college superintendent took action by convening a meeting with suppliers. Suppliers of Jeevan Raksha scheme medicines and stents participated in the meeting.

    Many people, including cancer patients, had suffered from the shortage of medicines. The patients were forced to depend on private pharmacies. The reason for the crisis is that companies have stopped supplying medicines due to non-payment of dues.

    A similar crisis in 2019 led to the suspension of stent distribution, which was resolved after intervention by the health department. The situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for patients in need of heart surgeries at the hospital.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay to shoot for GOAT in Kerala after 14 years; Receives warm reception from fans rkn

    Thalapathy Vijay to shoot for GOAT in Kerala after 14 years; Receives warm reception from fans

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod? anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will UDF's Rajmohan Unnithan retain Kasaragod?

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: 19-year-old pregnant woman found hanging inside her home in Varkala; probe begins

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody rkn

    Kerala: Three youths abducted from Aluva; 2 in police custody

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more gcw

    Poco X6 Neo: Poco's thinnest smartphone goes on sale; Check price, offers & more

    Israeli spy chief to meet Qatari PM in Doha to discuss Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal avv

    Israeli spy chief to meet Qatari PM in Doha to discuss Gaza truce and hostage exchange deal

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi gains strong backing in Shivamogga, says 'Viksit Bharat ke liye 400 paar' vkp

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi gains strong backing in Shivamogga, says 'Viksit Bharat ke liye 400 paar'

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    Indian Army raises elite technology unit STEAG; here's what we know

    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai (WATCH) osf

    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple during his India visit

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon