Kerala: Director B Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph booked for insults and threats to Sandra Thomas

Film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph face legal trouble for allegedly threatening producer Sandra Thomas after she approached the Hema Committee.

Kochi: Film director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph are facing legal trouble after being booked by the Ernakulam Central police for allegedly threatening producer Sandra Thomas. The case was filed on January 16, based on Thomas's complaint, which alleges that Unnikrishnan and Joseph are trying to expel her from the film industry after she approached the Hema Committee, a group set up to address issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

Sandra claims that she was insulted during a meeting of the Producers' Association in Kochi and that Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph are threatening to silence her. This isn't the first time Sandra Thomas has faced opposition from the film industry. She was previously expelled from the Kerala Film Producers' Association, sparking controversy.

Unnikrishnan has denied the allegations, stating that Sandra has a misunderstanding.

"I never said anywhere that Sandra should be excluded. She has a misunderstanding," he told the media.

However, Sandra Thomas is determined to take legal action, and Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph have been booked under section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS.

