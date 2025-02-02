Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

The special investigation team has filed a chargesheet against actor and MLA Mukesh in a sexual harassment case. The chargesheet includes digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats and emails, along with circumstantial evidence and witness statements.

Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 9:43 AM IST

Kochi: The special investigation team has filed a chargesheet against actor and MLA Mukesh in connection with a sexual harassment complaint. According to the chargesheet, the allegations made by the actress from Aluva have been proven. It also states that there is digital evidence against the MLA. The chargesheet was submitted to the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court.

The chargesheet states that the digital evidence against Mukesh includes WhatsApp chats and email messages. Additionally, circumstantial evidence and witness statements have been collected. The case alleges that Mukesh sexually harassed the actress at multiple locations, promising her membership in the actors' association, AMMA. 

The chargesheet has been filed under sections related to sexual assault, and the actress's confidential statement has also been recorded. Mukesh had previously been granted anticipatory bail in the case.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister support anr

Kerala: Wayanad landslide victims disappointed by Union Budget, expected Prime Minister's support

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations anr

Kerala: Finance Minister K N Balagopal slams Union Budget for ignoring state and disparity in fund allocations

Budget 2025: Kerala expects aid for Wayanad rehabilitation, Vizhinjam port development and more anr

Budget 2025: Kerala expects aid for Wayanad rehabilitation, Vizhinjam port development and more

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara anr

Kerala: POCSO case survivor succumbs to injuries after assault by male friend in Chottanikkara

Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 'Natural death' of man turns out to be murder; 70-year-old woman arrested in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Stories

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH] NTI

'Medical Dreams' Trailer OUT: Sharman Joshi portrays the challenges of NEET aspirants [WATCH]

BSNL users rejoice no recharge required until March 2026 check latest and affordable plans gcw

BSNL users rejoice! No recharge required until March 2026 – Check latest and affordable plans

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Shamita Shetty inspired Valentine's week outfit ideas for 2025

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster's estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright NTI

Superman co-creator Joseph Shuster’s estate takes legal action against Warner Bros over film copyright

Trudeau strikes back: Canada imposes 25 per cent tariff on US goods amid tensions anr

Trudeau strikes back: Canada imposes 25 per cent tariff on US goods amid tensions [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon