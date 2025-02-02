Kerala: Digital evidence strengthens case against actor and MLA Mukesh; charge sheet filed in court

The special investigation team has filed a chargesheet against actor and MLA Mukesh in a sexual harassment case. The chargesheet includes digital evidence such as WhatsApp chats and emails, along with circumstantial evidence and witness statements.

Kochi: The special investigation team has filed a chargesheet against actor and MLA Mukesh in connection with a sexual harassment complaint. According to the chargesheet, the allegations made by the actress from Aluva have been proven. It also states that there is digital evidence against the MLA. The chargesheet was submitted to the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court.

The chargesheet states that the digital evidence against Mukesh includes WhatsApp chats and email messages. Additionally, circumstantial evidence and witness statements have been collected. The case alleges that Mukesh sexually harassed the actress at multiple locations, promising her membership in the actors' association, AMMA.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections related to sexual assault, and the actress's confidential statement has also been recorded. Mukesh had previously been granted anticipatory bail in the case.

