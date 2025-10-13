A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife Vaishnavi at their Ottapalam home over suspected infidelity. She was declared dead at Kerala Medical College. Police say he admitted to asphyxiating her, and investigation is ongoing.

Palakkad (Kerala): In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested by Sreekrishnapuram police on Saturday, October 12 for allegedly killing his wife at their home over suspected infidelity at their home in Ottapalam. The tragic event unfolded in the early hours of Friday at the couple's residence where they lived alone. According to reports, Deekshith contacted Vaishnavi's parents in Perinthalmanna informing them that she had suddenly become unresponsive. Her parents immediately rushed to the house and transported her to Kerala Medical College, Mangode, where medical staff declared her dead upon arrival at approximately 1:30 am.

ASI Muhammed Jamshad K from Sreekrishnapuram police revealed that Deekshith admitted during questioning to asphyxiating his wife, reportedly using cloth material, though this detail awaits confirmation. The accused remained at the scene until his in-laws arrived, as he did not own a vehicle. The couple had been married for two years after a courtship that received approval from both families. Vaishnavi, who worked as an Ayurvedic nurse, had not reported to work for the previous two months.

Further Investigation Underway

Deekshith was employed in the insurance department of a private banking institution. His father is based in the UAE for work, while his mother resides with his sister in Karnataka. Police observed minor marks on the victim's body indicating a brief physical altercation, but no severe injuries were found. Neighbors stated they heard no disturbance from the residence that night. Following a post-mortem examination at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Friday, Vaishnavi's body was taken to her family home in Perinthalmanna for the funeral. Authorities confirmed that no previous domestic complaints had been registered by either family. The investigation continues to uncover the circumstances leading to the crime. Deekshith is currently in judicial custody.