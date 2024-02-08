Kerala: Crime Branch submits charge sheet in 6-year-old kidnapping case in Oyoor

Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested.

Kollam: The District Rural Crime Branch filed a charge sheet on the Oyoor kidnapping case today. The accused have been charged with charges punishable up to the death penalty. Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi on December 1.

Padmakumar faced a huge financial burden during COVID time. All his properties worth crore were mortgaged. The perpetrators had reportedly been scouting for children to kidnap for about a month and a half. The abduction was discovered after a conspiracy started in 2021 to settle the financial liability of Rs 5 crore. The charge sheet was filed in the Kottarakkara court. The main finding in the charge sheet is that the child was kidnapped and threatened with a ransom of 10 lakh rupees. The officials stated that the accused also planned to abduct other children.

The scientific analysis confirmed that Anita Kumari made the ransom call to the girl's mother. Additional scientific tests are still pending. The investigation team, headed by District Crime Branch DySP MM Jose, issued the charge sheet 72 days after the child's abduction. The accused individuals, currently detained in Thiruvananthapuram jail, have not yet applied for bail in the case.