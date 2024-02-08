Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Crime Branch submits charge sheet in 6-year-old kidnapping case in Oyoor

     Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested.

    Kerala: Crime Branch submits charge sheet in 6-year-old kidnapping case in Oyoor rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Kollam: The District Rural Crime Branch filed a charge sheet on the Oyoor kidnapping case today. The accused have been charged with charges punishable up to the death penalty.  Padmakumar, a native of Chathanoor, and his family were arrested in the case of the kidnapping of a six-year-old girl in Kollam. Padmakumar, his wife Anitha, and daughter Anupama were arrested. The police took all three of them into custody from Thenkasi on December 1. 

    Padmakumar faced a huge financial burden during COVID time. All his properties worth crore were mortgaged. The perpetrators had reportedly been scouting for children to kidnap for about a month and a half. The abduction was discovered after a conspiracy started in 2021 to settle the financial liability of Rs 5 crore. The charge sheet was filed in the Kottarakkara court. The main finding in the charge sheet is that the child was kidnapped and threatened with a ransom of 10 lakh rupees. The officials stated that the accused also planned to abduct other children.

    The scientific analysis confirmed that Anita Kumari made the ransom call to the girl's mother. Additional scientific tests are still pending. The investigation team, headed by District Crime Branch DySP MM Jose, issued the charge sheet 72 days after the child's abduction. The accused individuals, currently detained in Thiruvananthapuram jail, have not yet applied for bail in the case.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday anr

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest rkn

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi anr

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour': Where, when, how to watch on OTT RKK

    Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour': Where, when, how to watch on OTT

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked likely to feature new camera module more gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 design leaked, likely to feature new camera module & more

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Bomb blast, shooting kill four police officials in Northwest Pakistan snt

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 5 policemen killed in terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan as polling continues

    cricket Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review osf

    Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT rkn

    Yatra 2: When and Where to watch Mammootty, Jiiva starrer on OTT

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon