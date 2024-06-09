Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case granted parole following ECI's lifting of MCC

    Following the lifting of the Election Commission's model code of conduct, parole has been granted to most convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, excluding Kodi Suni and Anoop. Convicts Manoj, Rajeesh, Mohammad Shafi, Sijith, and Sinoj were released from Kannur Central Jail. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

    Kannur: Following the Election Commission's lifting of the model code of conduct, parole has been granted to the convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, excluding Kodi Suni and Anoop. Convicts Manoj, Rajeesh, Mohammad Shafi, Sijith, and Sinoj were released on parole from Kannur Central Jail. The jail authorities clarified that parole was granted to those who had submitted their applications before the elections.

    Their applications were approved by the Jail Advisory Committee last March, but they could not be released due to the model code of conduct being in force. The prison department explained that granting parole after the lifting of the MCC is a natural step. The convicts are eligible for 60 days of regular parole and 45 days of special parole. Officials stated that the Jail Advisory Committee's decision is based on the submitted applications.

    On May 4, 2012, 51-year-old Chandrasekharan was brutally attacked by assailants while riding his motorcycle. The attackers, who arrived in a car, threw crude bombs at him, causing him to fall. They then hacked him to death, leaving his body in a pool of blood on the road for over half an hour before the police arrived and took him to the hospital. Chandrasekharan sustained 51 wounds, including deep incisions on his head and face inflicted by sharp weapons such as swords.

    The Kerala High Court awarded life imprisonment without remission (early release) for 20 years to nine accused in the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan. The convicts sentenced on these terms are: first to eighth accused M C Anoop, Manoj Kumar alias Kirmani Manoj, N K Sunil Kumar alias Kodi Suni, Rajeesh Thundikandi, K K Mohammed Shafi, Sijith alias Annan Sijith, K Shinoj and K C Ramachandran, the then CPM Kunnummakkara local committee member, and 11th accused Manojan alias Trouser Manojan, former CPM Kadungapoyil branch secretary.
     

