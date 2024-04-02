Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala coast facing rough seas due to low pressure from South Atlantic Ocean: Report

    Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are likely to receive summer rain today.

    Kerala coast facing rough seas due to low pressure from South Atlantic Ocean: Report rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) stated that sudden and rough seas experienced in many coastal areas of the state were attributed to a low atmospheric pressure system that formed in the South Atlantic Ocean over a week ago.

    The INCOIS warned the fishermen in the country to stay cautious. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Centre has issued a warning about the possibility of storms and high waves along the Kerala coast until Tuesday night. A similar warning has been issued for the South Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu coasts due to the black sea phenomenon.

    Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad are likely to receive summer rain today.

    The State Disaster Management Authority has advised against beach visits and sea recreation activities. It is also said that Kallakadal(swell surge) was likely to continue on the eastern coast of India. 

     On March 23, a depression formed 10,000 km off the Indian coast, and two days later, the depression moved southward into the Indian Ocean, creating waves as high as 11 meters in the southern Indian Ocean, which later reached the Indian coast. 

    Such waves are usually formed suddenly without any particular symptoms. That's why they are called the Kallakadal or "sea of ​​thieves". These waves can cause the sea to swell in coastal areas and push up the coast. 

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9 rkn

    Kerala: IndiGo to start direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur from May 9

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Revenue Department takes measures to remove double voting in Idukki

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 409 April 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Alappuzha-Chennai Express to be partially disrupted due to maintenance work rkn

    Kerala: Alappuzha-Chennai Express to be partially disrupted due to maintenance work

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala weather update: Temperature likely to increase in 12 districts of the state today

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024: Germany withdraws jerseys with number 44 amid Nazi symbolism concerns snt

    Euro 2024: Germany withdraws jerseys with number 44 amid Nazi symbolism concerns

    Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise policy case gcw

    SC grants bail to AAP's Sanjay Singh in excise policy case; Atishi says 'Satyameva Jayate'

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces political retirement from 2028 Assembly elections vkp

    'Won't have the health': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says will retire from electoral politics after current term

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders hat-trick of wins snt

    IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Preview: Will Rishabh Pant & Co. deny Kolkata Knight Riders a hat-trick of wins?

    iPhone 6 becomes obsolete, iPad Mini as vintage; What happens when Apple gadget is added to this list? gcw

    iPhone 6 becomes obsolete, iPad Mini as vintage; What happens when Apple gadget is added to this list?

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon