    Kerala CM's official vehicle caught on AI camera for traffic violation; Read

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle was caught on an AI camera for violating traffic rules and a fine of Rs 500 was imposed by the MVD.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Idukki: If traffic laws are violated, not only will the general public be scanned by AI cameras, but also high-ranking officials. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Kia Carnival was also caught by an AI camera set up to catch traffic violations. During the Idukki Yatra of Nava Kerala Sadas, the law violation in the Chief Minister's car was detected by the AI camera. 

    The AI ​​camera fined the Chief Minister's vehicle KL 01 CV 6683 at Mundakkayam Kuttikanam Road for not wearing a seat belt by the passenger in the front seat. A fine of Rs 500 has to be paid to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for violation. However, the Chief Minister was not inside the car when the camera detected the vehicle. 

    A fine of Rs 500 was imposed after a person travelling in the front seat of the vehicle was spotted in a camera without a seat belt on December 12, 2023.  The notice to pay the fine is attached with the picture of the officer in the front seat who was not wearing a seat belt. The incident happened when the Chief Minister and other ministers were traveling in a bus. The Chief Minister's Kia Carnival was accompanying the Nava Kerala Sadas bus on the journey. A total of 42236 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas held in five constituencies of Idukki.

    Out of 15,570 complaints, the action was taken against only 400 cases. More than 6300 are for medical assistance and about 4500 are related to the patent. The action was taken on 5548 of the 11,501 complaints in the Local Self-Government Department. Most of the complaints were received by the police.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
