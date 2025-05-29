Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deep concern over the recent ship accident off the Kochi coast, calling it a serious issue with wide-ranging impacts. Speaking at a press conference held at the media room of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister announced that the incident has been declared a state disaster. He also outlined immediate relief measures for the fishing families affected by the aftermath of the incident, which has disrupted livelihoods in several districts.

The Chief Minister stated that temporary assistance would be provided to fishing families in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam. Each affected family will receive a financial aid of Rs. 1,000, along with six kilograms of rice and free rations.

Providing details about the ship’s cargo, Vijayan revealed that there were 643 containers on board, of which 73 were empty. Thirteen containers held calcium carbide, one carried a rubber compound, and the rest contained textiles, plastics, and similar materials. Approximately 100 containers are believed to have fallen into the sea during the incident, and 54 have already washed ashore in the coastal regions of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. Among the debris, plastic pellets known as nurdles have been found along the shores of Thiruvananthapuram, raising further environmental concerns.

"The vessel was carrying 643 containers—73 were empty, 13 contained calcium carbide, 46 housed plastic pellets (hydrocarbon-based materials), and one held rubber. Nearly 100 containers are believed to have fallen into the sea. An emergency meeting was held immediately to assess the situation. Experts were consulted on containment and cleanup strategies. As of now, 54 containers have washed ashore along the coastlines of Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. The state has already initiated cleaning operations to protect our fragile coastal ecosystem. This is a shared responsibility, and we must all act together. Volunteers from the Police, Civil Defence, and other local organisations have been deployed in affected areas. Drone surveys of the coastline have been completed. The state has formally requested MSC to remove the sunken vessel from our coastal waters and compensate for the environmental impact, economic losses to tourism, and disruption of livelihoods...", he said.

The government is taking immediate steps to locate the exact position of the sunken vessel. A sonar survey is being conducted to mark the location in the sea. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the accident zone and restrict their activities to areas at least 20 nautical miles away from the site. Fishing will only be permitted outside a designated perimeter, and the fuel extraction process from the ship is scheduled to begin on June 3.

Chief Minister Vijayan also emphasized the importance of public cooperation and caution. He urged the public not to fall prey to rumors and requested everyone to follow the instructions issued by the Disaster Management Authority. Fishermen were specifically advised not to handle or bring onboard any items floating in the sea or entangled in their fishing nets, as some may pose serious health or safety risks. Tests are currently underway to determine whether fish caught near the accident site are safe for consumption.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala has a valid claim for compensation in light of the economic and environmental damage caused by the accident. He expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts, including support from the Director General of Shipping, the state would address the crisis effectively. He concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the safety of coastal communities and the protection of Kerala’s marine environment.