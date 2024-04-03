Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur

    Last day during a press conference in Kozhikode, CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that Congress filed a complaint in the liquor policy case and pushed action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre for supporting riots in Manipur
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Idukki: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh( RSS) is targeting the religious minorities in the country. He criticized the central government for supporting the rioters in Manipur. According to him, the RSS aims to deny the existence of minorities in the country and establish Hindu dominance.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan further stated" The constitution said that everyone living in the country should be treated equally before the law. But, the efforts are currently being made to subvert all of this. The Uniform Civil Code not only affects Muslims but many sections of the population. The central government is in the mood to do anything. The investigating agencies are being used for that. It is a political conspiracy against Kejriwal. Kejriwal was arrested only based on one person's statement."

    At the same time, he stated that the INDIA bloc rally held on March 31 was a grand success and warning against the anti-people policies of the BJP.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
