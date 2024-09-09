Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Chief Minister expresses displeasure over fresh probe into 2023 Oyur kidnapping case

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan opposed re-investigation into 2023 Oyur kidnapping case. The re-investigation was ordered by Kollam SP after allegations of ADGP sabotaging initial probe. The case involves kidnapping of 6-year-old girl, with 3 accused in remand and 1 on bail.

    Kerala: Chief Minister expresses displeasure over fresh probe into 2023 Oyur kidnapping case dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure over the re-investigation into the infamous kidnapping case of a 6-year-old girl from Oyur. The Chief Minister conveyed his opposition to the investigation during a meeting with DGP at Cliff House.

    The Kollam SP had ordered the re-investigation based on the direction of ADGP Ajith Kumar. The move comes after allegations surfaced that ADGP had sabotaged the initial investigation.

    The fresh investigation may lead to the granting of bail to two of the accused. A decision on withdrawing the application for reinvestigation is expected to be made today.

    The case pertains to the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from Oyur in November 2023. The accused, identified as Padmakumar, his wife Anithakumari, and daughter Anupama, all natives of Chathannoor, had abandoned the child at Ashramam Ground in Kollam a day later, following an intense police search.

    The three accused are currently in remand, except for Anupama, who was granted bail by the court. The police filed an application for the reinvestigation as the trial is about to begin.

    According to the police, the reinvestigation is being conducted to probe the claim made by the child's father that there was a fourth person involved in the kidnapping.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan anr

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again anr

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in high court in rape case anr

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in rape case

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission anr

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's thoughtful take on men giving birth: 'Aurat ki aur zyada respect...' RTM

    Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful take on men giving birth: ‘Aurat ki aur zyada respect…’

    EXPLAINER What is Monkeypox? What are the signs and symptoms of Mpox? gcw

    EXPLAINER: What is Monkeypox? What are the signs and symptoms of Mpox?

    Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails RKK

    Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails

    Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails RKK

    Mental health to Gum damage: 6 reasons why you shouldn't bite nails

    Feeling sleepy at work? Avoid these 5 office foods to stay alert and focused NTI

    Feeling sleepy at work? Avoid these 5 office foods to stay alert and focused

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon