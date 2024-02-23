Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: C-DIT suspends services of printing driving licenses, RC books due to financial crisis

    The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), responsible for providing services to the department, has suspended its operations due to significant outstanding dues

    Kerala: C-DIT suspends services of printing driving licenses, RC books due to financial crisis rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicle Department in the state is facing a crisis due to financial strain as there is no money to print driving licenses and RC books. The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), responsible for providing services to the department, has suspended its operations due to significant outstanding dues. The C-DIT's arrears amount to over Rs 6.5 crore for a year's worth of services.

    C-DIT provides many services for the Department of Motor Vehicles through the Facility Management project. The amount of Rs 6 crore 58 lakhs for the services has not been paid since January last year. The C-DIT had warned that services should be disrupted in November last year. A notice has also been sent to the Transport Commissioner regarding the payment of arrears.

    The services will not be provided from March 1. It has also been notified that the staff engaged in current projects should continue their service only after receiving instructions from the C-DIT. In contrast, the Department of Motor Vehicles has been collecting user fees from the public for 17 years, amounting to crores of rupees for the government. Surprisingly, the revenue generated from user fees last time exceeded six times the amount paid by the motor vehicle department to C-DIT for services.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPM local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; ex-CPM leader arrested rkn

    Kerala: CPM local secretary hacked to death in Kozhikode; ex-CPM leader arrested

    Who was Manohar Joshi, the former Maharashtra CM who passed away at 86? anr

    Who was Manohar Joshi, the former Maharashtra CM who passed away at 86?

    Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; Check RKN

    Kerala MVD to implement revised new driving test procedures from May 1; Check

    kerala news live 23 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  CPM local secretary murder: CPM calls for hartal today at Koyilandy

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI fields Annie Raja in Wayanad, Pannyan Raveendran in TVM to take on Cong big guns

    Recent Stories

    Punjab farmer leader slams state government's inaction; Demands FIR in protester's death AJR

    Punjab farmer leader slams state government's inaction; Demands FIR in protester's death

    Karnataka expriences rise in temperature across the state vkp

    Karnataka experiences rise in temperature across the state

    Queen 2: Kangana Ranaut's next film script ready? Vikas Bahl spills beans RBA

    Queen 2: Kangana Ranaut's next film script ready? Vikas Bahl spills beans

    'Article 370' Twitter review: Here's how netizens responded to Yami Gautam-starrer film RKK

    'Article 370' Twitter review: Here's how netizens responded to Yami Gautam-starrer film

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours vkp

    Karnataka: Young man shouts objectionable slogans inside Ayodhya-bound train; Devotees halt train for 2 hours

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon