Kerala Budget 2024: Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro soon, says FM Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday (Feb 05) presented the Kerala budget for the year 2024-25. While making announcements in the rail sector, the Minister said that the government is moving forward with the ambitious K-Rail project. At the same time, he stated that the approval of the Centre is expected soon for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects.

Not only have the public and mainstream media come to believe that the state government's position is correct since the Vande Bharat Express arrived. The truth is that the central budget for this year has also disregarded Kerala's rail development. There is also a difficulty with train freight. The state is growing too quickly for the trains to keep up. Moving forward requires not only the double lining of current tracks, straightening of track curves and refurbishment completion, but also the construction of a new high-speed line, the minister stated.

He added, "K-Rail project implementation is underway, and central government discussions are ongoing in this regard."

Recently Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a press meeting after the Union Budget that the central government allotted Rs 2,744 crore to Kerala for the state's railway development. Vaishnaw outlined the plans of the central government for the Sabari railway project, which include building a 111-kilometer railway line that would run from Angamaly to Erumeli and potentially beyond to a useful point in the vicinity of Pamba.