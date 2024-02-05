Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore allotted for infra projects discussed during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Kerala Budget 2024: Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that Rs 35 crore is earmarked under the Planning and Economic Affairs Development for the formulation of infrastructure development projects proposed during the discussions held as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday (Feb 05) presented the state's budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly. In his budget speech, Balagopal said that the state government plans to bring in investment worth Rs three lakh crore in the next three years.
    While presenting the budget, the Minister recalled Nava Kerala Sadas organised by the LDF government led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. 

    He said, " Nava Kerala Sadas is the most remarkable chapter in the history of democracy. This was the first time in the world that all the ministers in a cabinet including the Chief Minister directly approached people and held discussions and received their suggestions and instructions. Only a government having faith in voters and self-confident about functions can implement this type of democratic experiment."

    He continued, "An amount of Rs 35 crore is earmarked under the Planning and Economic Affairs Development for the formulation of infrastructure development projects proposed during the discussions held as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas. "

    Balagopal said, "An amount of Rs 25 lakh is set apart for each Legislative Assembly Constituency for the preparation of DPRs. Standard projects envisaged in Nava Kerala Sadas will be approved by a committee comprising of secretary of Administrative Department concerned and the projects will be implemented through the Administrative Department concerned."

    He said, " The schemes are envisaged such that they guide towards ends and means for future Kerala. An amount of Rs 1000 crore from the State's development schemes will be utilised for the schemes related with the proposals in Nava Kerala Sadas."

    Nava Kerala Sadas was the outreach programme of the government where the Chief Minister and Ministers travelled through all assembly constituencies of the state. It aimed to highlight the achievements of the LDF government so far. After a 36-day journey that began at Manjeshwar, the NavaKerala Sadas concluded on December 23, 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram.

    A BharatBenz coach costing Rs 1.05-crore (Rs 10,500,000) was specially built for the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers to use during the 36-daylong Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 1:21 PM IST
