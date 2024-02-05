Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1032 crore allotted for public education sector; says FM KN Balagopal

    The state budget presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal has given a boost to the public education sector in the state. The government has announced plans to establish one model school in each district, aiming to enhance educational standards across the region.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state budget presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal has given a boost to the public education sector in the state. Rs 1032.62 crore have been included in the budget for the public education sector. Rs 10 crore have been allocated in the budget to make schools differently-abled friendly and Rs 27.50 crore to make schools technology-friendly. Additionally, Rs 5.15 crore to ensure education for children from marginalized sections, Rs 14.80 crore for the educational needs of children with special needs, and Rs 33 crore for the modernization of schools have been allocated in the budget. 

    The government has announced plans to establish one model school in each district, aiming to enhance educational standards across the region. Additionally, a grading system will be implemented for schools, evaluating their performance based on various criteria. To further improve teaching quality, residential training will be provided to teachers every six months. Furthermore, the performance of District Directors (DD), District Education Officers (DEO), Assistant Education Officers (AEO), as well as teachers, will undergo regular evaluation to ensure accountability and effectiveness in the education sector.

    Rs 1 crore has been allocated to fund projects for exploring modern technologies. Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in funding for the School Free Uniform Scheme, with Rs 15.34 crore added, bringing the total to Rs 155.34 crore. A new scheme to support institutions catering to intellectually challenged children will receive Rs 50 crore, while Rs 38.50 crore has been earmarked for activities conducted by KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education). Furthermore, the higher secondary education sector will receive Rs 75.20 crore.

    Allocations for specific sectors include Rs 13 crore for the Vocational Higher Secondary sector, Rs 10 crore for activities at the CH Muhammad Koya Memorial Institute catering to mentally challenged children, and Rs 21 crore for SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training). The State's share for the SSK (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) initiative amounts to Rs 55 crore. Moreover, allocations for various public education schemes and initiatives include Rs 340 crore for State Government and Local Self-Government Schemes and a total of Rs 382.14 crore for the mid-day meal scheme. 

