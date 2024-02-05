Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Budget 2024: Govt employees to get DA alongside April 2024 salary

    Kerala state budget 2024: One installment of DA dues of government employees will be paid in April 2024 said Finance Minister KN Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Govt employees to get DA alongside April 2024 salary anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that one installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) dues of government employees will be paid in April. The announcement was made in the fourth budget session of the second Pinarayi government. The existing arrears are in six installments.

    Dues are as follows:

    01.01.2021 : 2%
    01.07.2021 : 3%
    01.01.2022 : 3%
    01.07.2022 : 3%
    01.01.2023 : 4%
    01.07.2023 : 3%

    The finance minister announced that one installment of these arrears will be released in the April salary.

    An amount of Rs 167 crore is earmarked for various welfare schemes of other backward classes. An amount of Rs 9 crore is provided for the activities of Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation. The allocation to Kerala State Development Corporation for Christian Converts from SCs and Recommended Communities is enhanced to Rs 8 crore from the previous financial year’s allocation of Rs 6 crore. 

    An amount of Rs 15 crore is earmarked for the scheme ‘Kedavilakku’ to provide scholarships to students belonging to Other Backward Classes. It is estimated that 50% of the beneficiaries of the scheme will be girls.

    An amount of Rs 8 crore is earmarked as state share for providing PM YASASVI Pre-Matric Scholarship and Rs 58 crore is set apart as a state share for providing PM YASASVI Post-metric scholarship to the students belonging to Other Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, De-notified Tribes Categories. 

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
