Kerala is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for four districts, while orange and yellow alerts are in place for other districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is preparing for a spell of extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red, orange, and yellow alerts across several districts. As weather conditions worsen, authorities have also issued flood warnings for certain rivers and announced the opening of the Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad.

On July 18, a red alert has been declared in four districts—Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod—indicating a high likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert, which denotes the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, is in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam are under a yellow alert, suggesting isolated heavy rainfall.

The alert levels shift tomorrow, with five districts—Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Malappuram—placed under red alert. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad will remain under orange alert. On July 20, Kannur and Kasaragod will continue under red alert, while Kozhikode and Wayanad will move to orange alert status.

Flood Warning Issued

Amidst these weather developments, the authorities has issued flood warnings due to rising river levels, particularly in Kasaragod district. An orange alert has been issued for the Uppala River at Uppala Station, while yellow alerts are in place for the Mogral River at Madhur Station and the Shiriya River at Puthige Station. Residents living along the banks of these rivers have been urged to remain extremely cautious. Authorities have warned against entering or crossing these rivers under any circumstance and have asked people to prepare for possible evacuations. If necessary, residents will be shifted to relief camps under the supervision of local officials.

Banasura Sagar Dam Shutter to Be Opened

In response to persistent heavy rainfall in Wayanad, the authorities have also announced that one shutter of the Banasura Sagar Dam will be opened at 2 PM on July 18. The shutter will be raised by 15 centimeters to release excess water. People living in low-lying areas around the dam, particularly in Padinjarethara, Kottathara, Panamaram, Pulpally, Mullankolly, Vellamunda grama panchayats, and parts of Mananthavady Municipality, have been advised to stay alert. Local governing bodies have been instructed to coordinate evacuations and relocate vulnerable residents to relief camps as needed. The public has also been strictly warned to avoid entering the river downstream of the dam’s spillway due to the danger posed by sudden water discharge.