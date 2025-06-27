A West Indies cricketer, part of the team in the ongoing Test vs Australia, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including a teen. A Guyana-based outlet reported the claims, and an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

West Indies cricketer, who is part of the national team for the ongoing home Test series against Australia, has been reportedly accused of sexual assault on 11 women, including a teenager. The shocking incident was reported during the ongoing first Test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The accusation of sexual assault by a West Indies cricketer, who reportedly hails from Guyana, came into the light after the teenage victim came forward to narrate her ordeal to the Guyana-based Kaieteur News, which brought the allegation to the public's attention through a detailed report of the victim’s account. The investigation is currently underway.

The mother of a teenage victim, who was sexually assaulted by a Guyana-based West Indies cricketer, stated that they did not receive any support from the authorities or law enforcement in the matter and accused them of attempting to cover up the crime. Kaieteur, in its latest report, titled ‘Monster in Maroon’, claimed that they heard accounts from ‘no fewer than eleven women, one of them a teenager’, accusing the Caribbean cricketer of sexual assault or sexual advances.

Teenage victim’s mother recalls March 2023 ordeal

As per the report by Kaieteur News, the teenage victim’s mother revealed that her daughter was picked by the accused West Indies cricketer from Berbice, which is located in eastern Guyana, in March 2023. The alleged cricketer was already known to the family of the victim, and the mother had no reason for her to be concerned about the daughter.

After being picked from her workplace by the accused West Indies cricketer in Berbice, the rape surviour called up her mother and informed that she was hanging out with him.

“She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m going out with (name provided), I’ll be home by a certain time.’ He took her to a house in (area provided) where several men were seen hanging out in the yard. She said after seeing other people there, she felt safe.” The victim’s mother told Kathieur News.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the West Indies cricketer took her to the New Amsterdam residential block and then took her upstairs, unaware of his intentions.

After entering the building, the teenager was forced to tear off her clothes and West Indies of sexually assaulted her. The victim’s mother stated that her daughter has never been the same ever since that incident.

“He ripped off her pants, held her down, and did what he wanted. My child has not been the same since. She’s been broken ever since that day,” she said.

Investigation mishandled, cricketer’s family tried to settle the matter

The victim had undergone medical examination after the police report was filed, and she became ill because of the medication, and the mother was asked to protect her from sexually transmitted diseases.

“She became very ill from the side effects of the medication. They told us it was to protect her in case of STDs,” the victim’s mother said.

Furthermore, the teenage victim’s mother revealed that the cricketer’s family tried to settle the matter privately.

“Let it be known, we didn’t take any money. We don’t want money. I want justice for what he did to my daughter,” she added.

The teenage victim’s family stated there is strong proof that the accused is lying, including phone records showing he called the victim and people who saw them together on the day of the incident. But they claim the police ignored this evidence.

They also say the accused went to the police station with his father and was quickly let go on station bail.

Cricketer was part of the West Indies’ famous Test win against Australia in 2024

The lawyer of one of the victims, Nigel Hughes, provided the details of the investigation, stating the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended charges be instituted against the accused cricketer. He revealed that the cricketer was part of the West Indies’ famous Test win against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in 2024.

“I think you have highlighted that it is a matter of some significant sensitivity. The allegations that were leveled by the victim were leveled 2 years ago, and an investigation was conducted, and we understand that they were recommendations from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to institute charges.” Hughes told Sports Max TV.

“You will recall the very famous Test match, which the West Indies won in Australia, occurred at the same time, and the suspect returned together, and we have heard nothing since," he added.

The name of the West Indies cricketer has been concealed pending the outcome of the investigation, in accordance with legal and privacy requirements.

When SportsMax reached out to CWI, its president, Kishore Shallow, said that the board is unaware of the matter and cannot make any comments at this time.

“Cricket West Indies is unaware of the circumstances and, therefore, is not in a position to comment at this time," Shallow said.