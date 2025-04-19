New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Kerala Secretary MV Govindan on Saturday dubbed the Waqf amendment act the BJP-led government's deliberate move to undermine minority rights, stating that the amendment is clearly against the basic structure of the Constitution.



Making a veiled attack on the Union government, Govindan termed the centre's move to bring an amendment to the Waqf Act a calculated attempt by "communal" forces to make minorities second-class citizens.



"The Centre's move to amend the Waqf Act is part of a deliberate policy to undermine minority rights. The Supreme Court verdict has made it clear that the Left's stand on this matter is the correct one. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's open challenge -- that the bill will be passed no matter who opposes it -- is a dangerous signal. This is nothing but a calculated attempt by communal forces to make minorities second-class citizens through this amendment," Govindam said.



"The Waqf amendment is clearly against the basic structure of the Constitution. What the Supreme Court has done is fulfil its constitutional responsibility. But those within the ruling establishment are interpreting the Court's stance as an overreach above Parliament. This is nothing short of a direct challenge to the Constitution itself," he added.



The remarks followed after the Centre on Thursday assured the Supreme Court that key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards and provisions on de-notifying Waqf properties, will not be given effect to for some time.



A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan recorded the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to the apex court that, until the next date of hearing, Waqf properties, including 'Waqf by user', which are declared by notification or registered, will not be de-notified.



Furthermore, the Solicitor General assured the court that no appointments will be made to the Waqf Council or Waqf boards.



The Centre also sought additional time to file a response to petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench granted a week's time for the Centre to submit a response, and petitioners will be allowed to file their rejoinder within five days thereafter.



The matter has been posted for hearing in the week commencing May 5. "The hearing on the next date will only be for directions and interim orders, if any," the bench added.



Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament. The President also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025, which has also been passed by the Parliament.



The Law Ministry notifications, issued on Saturday, said that the President has given her assent to the two bills.



The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it. (ANI)

