    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why

    Bishop Joseph Kariyil of the Cochin Diocese criticized Malayalam movies like Aavesham and Manjummel Boys and Kerala's liquor policy for promoting alcoholism, aligning with the Syro-Malabar Church's stance against extended bar hours and reduced dry days. He particularly slammed the song 'Illuminati' from Aavesham movie.
     

    Kerala: Bishop Joseph Kariyil of Cochin diocese slams 'Illuminati' song from movie Aavesham; Know why
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 25, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Bishop Joseph Kariyil recently criticized Malayalam movies, including "Aavesham," "Premalu," and "Manjummel Boys," for promoting alcoholism. During a program organized by the church for children in Kochi, he specifically targeted the "Illuminati song" from "Aavesham," claiming it conflicts with church beliefs. Bishop Kariyil expressed concern that such films are being promoted as positive influences, which he believes is detrimental to societal values.

    He highlighted that today's children are quick to sing the "Illuminati song" from the movie "Aavesham," but many are unaware that the Illuminati is an organization opposing church beliefs. The bishop condemned "Aavesham" for its frequent bar scenes, violence, and beatings. He noted that if asked to sing, many children would choose the "Illuminati" song, underscoring a lack of understanding about its implications. Additionally, he criticized the movie "Premalu" for also depicting violence and alcohol consumption.

    The Syro-Malabar Church has taken a firm stance against the recent changes in Kerala's liquor policy, viewing them as a betrayal of the people. Bishop Joseph Kariyil supports this position, arguing that films promoting alcoholism exacerbate the issue. The church has criticized the state government for eliminating dry days and extending bar hours. According to Syro Malabar Sabha PRO Antony Vaddakekara, the promotion of alcohol under the pretext of tourism development is deeply concerning. 

     'Illuminati' is sung by Dabzee and the music of the song is given by Sushin Shyam. Lyrics of the 'Aavesham' song 'Illuminati' are written by Vinayak Sasikumar.
     

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
