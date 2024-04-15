Kerala: Bike rider dies after getting entangled in rope meant for PM Modi's security in Kochi

A man riding on his bike was entangled in a rope meant for the security of PM Modi and fell on the road in Kochi on Sunday (April 14). However, due to a severe head injury, his life could not be saved.

Kochi: A Vaduthala resident, Manoj Unni tragically lost life on Sunday (April 14) night after getting caught in a rope placed on the road as part of safety measures during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. He succumbed to his injuries following the mishap. After falling from the bike, Manoj hit his head first on the road. He was rushed to the hospital, however his life could not be saved. The accident took place around 10 pm.

The rope, part of security measures, was placed at the turning point from SA Road to MG Road. Despite police signals to stop, Manoj Unni continued driving, resulting in a tragic collision. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries around midnight while undergoing treatment.

PM Modi reached Kerala for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral campaign on Sunday ( April 14). During his visit, PM Modi will take part in two important activities aimed at increasing support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The first public programme and roadshow will be held at Kunnamkulam of Alathur Constituency in Thrissur. He will campaign for the NDA candidates Suresh Gopi and TN Sarasu.

Following this, PM Modi will reach Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. He will campaign for NDA candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan of Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies respectively.

