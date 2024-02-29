Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Big win for state government as President Murmu approves Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill

    The Kerala Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill was one of the bills sent to the President by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Wednesday (Feb 28).

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major win for the Kerala government, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (Feb 28) approved the Kerala Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had sent the bill for the President's assent. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Governor and the state government. In August 2022, the Assembly approved the Lokayukta Amendment Bill. The Lokayukta's binding authority is reduced by the modification. Citing the amendment's unconstitutionality, the governor delayed signing the bill.

    The bill approved by the president has been forwarded to the Raj Bhavan. With the governor signing it, the bill shall become a law.

    According to the current Lok Ayukta regulation, a public servant must step down from their position if it is determined that they have committed corruption. Sections 12 and 14 of this specific legislation are being amended by the most recent bill.

    Therefore, moving forward, the chief minister will evaluate graft allegations against cabinet colleagues after the legislative assembly reviews corruption charges against the chief minister. Similarly, the charges against the MLAs will be reviewed by the speaker.

    The Rashtrapati Bhavan approved the Bill based on the legal advice that the Lokayukta Bill is similar to the Lok Pal Bill.  If there is a Lokayukta judgment against the Chief Minister, the appellate authority will be the Legislative Assembly instead of the Governor.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
