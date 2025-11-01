Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday declared Kerala the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty. He made the announcement during a special session of the state assembly held on Kerala Piravi Day. The Chief Minister will formally announce the achievement at a public event at Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium at 5 pm today. All state ministers are expected to attend, and the Leader of the Opposition has been invited to the ceremony.

The Chief Minister had earlier said the state government, with an investment exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, has ensured daily food for 20,648 families, including 2,210 households receiving freshly cooked meals. In addition, 85,721 individuals have been provided with essential medical treatment and medicines, while thousands have been given housing support.

He noted that over 5,400 new homes have been completed or are under construction, 5,522 houses have been repaired, and 2,713 landless families have received land to build their own homes.

The Chief Minister added that 21,263 people received essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar, and pensions for the first time, while 4,394 families have been supported through livelihood projects.

“This was a massive joint effort by local self-governments, Kudumbashree, and various government departments. This is the Kerala model of social justice, equity, and compassionate governance in action. Building Nava Keralam means leaving no one behind,” Vijayan said on X.

