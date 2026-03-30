Kerala faces an intense heatwave with high humidity raising the heat index and health risks. Climate impact, rising diseases, and falling farm output add to concerns. Residents urged to stay cautious.

We are all going through an incredibly tough summer in Kerala. We might get some relief when the summer rains arrive, but dealing with the current situation is not going to be easy. What we need to understand is that in Kerala, which is already known as the capital of lifestyle diseases, being careless about the heat can cost us dearly.

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When we talk about health risks from extreme heat, the temperature you see on the news isn't the only thing that matters. The real measure is the 'Heat Index', which is linked to the humidity in the air. Since Kerala has a long coastline, our humidity levels are naturally high. This Heat Index is the key factor for health-related problems, and it affects everyone differently depending on their body type.

Kerala Heatwave

Of course, the disastrous effects of climate change aren't just hitting Kerala, and the causes aren't limited to our state alone. But even keeping those facts in mind, building up our defences in Kerala's unique situation is a huge challenge. Kerala has made visible progress in the health sector. When this is pointed out, many say that this progress has historical roots, going back to the time of the kings. That is absolutely true; all these historical factors have contributed to where Kerala stands today. For instance, studies show that one reason for Kerala's low infant mortality rate, which is on par with developed countries, is its well-connected road network. This means any improvement in the health sector is also linked to the state's overall development.

Right now, Kerala's health sector is facing several new challenges. Water-borne diseases are common during the summer, and the active reporting of jaundice is a clear example of this.

This intense heat has also caused a major drop in agricultural output, leading to a slump in the sector. A decline in the production of spices, which are one of Kerala's main products, could trigger a huge economic crisis. Farmers are at a high risk of facing massive losses. Getting through a summer like this will not be easy for anyone.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms to End Heatwave Soon