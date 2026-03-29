Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms to End Heatwave Soon
Tamil Nadu is reeling under a major heatwave, but there's good news! The Chennai Weather Centre has forecast rains for the next week. Here are all the details you need to know.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rainfall in the last 24 hours
The whole of Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Kanyakumari, is battling some serious heat. Everyone's just waiting for a break from the scorching sun. In the last 24 hours, Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts saw some rain, but the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal remained dry.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain in Western Ghats districts
The Chennai Weather Centre has some good news. They've predicted rain for the next week in the Western Ghats districts and coastal areas. Today, March 29, a few places in the Western Ghats will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Southern coastal districts might also see some light showers. Other parts of the state, including Puducherry and Karaikal, will likely stay dry.
34
Image Credit : our own
Chance of rain in coastal districts too
The forecast for March 30 and 31, 2026, shows light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in a few spots in the Western Ghats districts. Southern coastal districts will also get some light rain. On April 1 and 2, light showers are expected in the southern coastal districts and the Western Ghats districts.
44
Image Credit : ANI
What about Chennai?
On April 3, South Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts might see some light rain. By April 4, a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could get light showers. As for Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be around 34-35° Celsius, and the minimum will be about 25-26° Celsius.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos