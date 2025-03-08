Malayali IT professional missing in Haryana for three months; family demands swift action

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Even after three months, the police remain clueless about the disappearance of a Malayali man under mysterious circumstances in Haryana. Sree Vishnu, a native of Pathanamthitta, went missing on December 11 after leaving his rented accommodation on the outskirts of the city. Though police received information that he was last seen in Amritsar, the investigation has hit a dead end. His family has accused the authorities of inefficiency in handling the case.

Sree Vishnu had moved to Sukhrali in Gurugram three years ago after securing a job at an IT company through an online search. Since then, he had been residing in a rented apartment in Sector 17C. Working as a supervisor at the reputed IT firm Accenture, he followed a hybrid work model, reporting to the office twice a week while working remotely the rest of the time. Before his disappearance, Sree Vishnu had informed his family about a job promotion and mentioned that he would be visiting his hometown in February.

On the day he went missing, December 11, Sree Vishnu had a cheerful video call with his family. He reportedly informed his landlord that he was heading out of town. Later, he requested Rs 10,000 via WhatsApp, but when the landlord tried calling him to ask the purpose, his phone was switched off. Since then, the device has remained unreachable. Except for the clothes he was last seen wearing and his mobile phone, all of Sree Vishnu’s belongings were still in his room.

The police later traced his movements to Amritsar, Punjab. They also discovered that he had traveled from Gurugram to Delhi's Kashmere Gate, a major transport hub for buses to various states. However, there have been no further leads since. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Srivishnu's family, who traveled to Gurugram after his disappearance. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony has taken up the matter with the Union Home Minister and the Minister of State for Home Affairs, leading to directives for a more rigorous investigation.

It remains unclear whether the Haryana police have conducted a thorough search in Amritsar, where Sree Vishnu was last tracked. With no progress in the investigation even after three months, the family has raised serious concerns over the authorities' inefficiency and lack of urgency in the case.

JMI drops Thiruvananthapuram as entrance exam centre, Shashi Tharoor calls move 'inexplicable decision'

Latest Videos