Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide

Sub-inspector Anoop from Kasaragod has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him assaulting an auto driver. This incident is linked to the suicide of Abdul Sattar, who took his own life after Anoop allegedly refused to return his seized auto rickshaw.

Sattar reportedly took his own life out of distress after the police failed to return his seized auto rickshaw. Despite multiple visits to the police station requesting the release of his vehicle, Sattar was denied by SI Anoop. It is alleged that this refusal led to Sattar's tragic decision to end his life. Following the incident, auto drivers staged protests outside the police station, prompting the transfer of Anoop to Chandera.

The district police chief directed the district crime branch to investigate the allegations against Anoop when footage of the assault, which occurred in June, was released. In the video, Anoop is seen physically attacking the auto driver in public, demanding he come to the station based on complaints from passengers. Despite the young man's questions about why he was being assaulted, Anoop continued the attack.

