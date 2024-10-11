Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide

    Sub-inspector Anoop from Kasaragod has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him assaulting an auto driver. This incident is linked to the suicide of Abdul Sattar, who took his own life after Anoop allegedly refused to return his seized auto rickshaw.

    Kerala: Assault video leads to suspension of SI Anoop amid action over autorickshaw driver's suicide
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Kasaragod: A sub inspector has been suspended following the release of a video showing him assaulting another auto driver, in connection with the suicide of auto driver Abdul Sattar. Anoop, who is from Kollam, was previously transferred to the Chandera police station after allegations surfaced that he was responsible for Sattar's death.

    Also Read: Kerala Rain Update: Heavy rain likely in state today; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts

    Sattar reportedly took his own life out of distress after the police failed to return his seized auto rickshaw. Despite multiple visits to the police station requesting the release of his vehicle, Sattar was denied by SI Anoop. It is alleged that this refusal led to Sattar's tragic decision to end his life. Following the incident, auto drivers staged protests outside the police station, prompting the transfer of Anoop to Chandera.

    The district police chief directed the district crime branch to investigate the allegations against Anoop when footage of the assault, which occurred in June, was released. In the video, Anoop is seen physically attacking the auto driver in public, demanding he come to the station based on complaints from passengers. Despite the young man's questions about why he was being assaulted, Anoop continued the attack.

    Also Read: Civil service aspirant rape case: Accused Cooper Deepu flees to Tamil Nadu, Kerala police in pursuit

