Civil service aspirant rape case: Accused Cooper Deepu flees to Tamil Nadu, Kerala police in pursuit

Cooper Deepu, accused of raping a civil service aspirant in Thiruvananthapuram, is reportedly hiding in Tamil Nadu. Police are pursuing him and are confident of arrest. Deepu allegedly assaulted the woman at her apartment, recording the incident and threatening to release footage if reported.

Thiruvananthapuram: Cooper Deepu, the accused in the rape case filed by a civil service aspirant in Kulathoor, Thiruvananthapuram, is reportedly hiding in Tamil Nadu. Police have dispatched a team to Tamil Nadu in pursuit of the accused and are confident of apprehending him soon. Police had previously revealed that the accused is a friend of the complainant's boyfriend.

Also Read: Kerala: Prayaga Martin given clean chit in Om Prakash drug case; police find no direct connection

The complainant woman stated that she knew the accused, who allegedly came into her apartment under the pretext of providing information about her boyfriend. The incident took place two days ago at the her apartment in Kulathoor. Deepu arrived at the apartment around 11 pm, and the woman's roommate was asleep when the alleged assault occurred.

As per the complaint, Deepu forced her to consume alcohol before raping her. He also reportedly recorded the assault on his mobile phone and threatened to release the footage if she reported the incident.

The woman, accompanied by her boyfriendm filed a complaint with the Kazhakoottam police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Also Read: Kerala: 85 per cent of KSRTC depots in profit, says Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar

Latest Videos