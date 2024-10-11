Kerala Rain Update: Heavy rain likely in state today; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall today in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, upgraded from a previous yellow alert. Residents in these districts are advised to remain vigilant as thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected later in the evening.

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) there is a possibility of heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam today (Oct 11). Consequently, an orange alert warning has been issued for both districts. The yellow alert that was in effect in these two districts this morning has now been upgraded to an orange alert. The forecast indicates that heavy rainfall is expected in many areas by evening.

A yellow alert has been issued today in six districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. There are no rain warnings for the districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. The forecast predicts the possibility of rain accompanied by strong winds.

On Saturday, October 12, a yellow alert will also be in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while on Sunday, October 13, it will be issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents living in areas prone to landslides, soil erosion, and flooding to relocate to safer locations as per the authorities' directives. Those residing near riverbanks and low-lying areas near dams should also anticipate potential hazards and move to safer places following the recommendations of the authorities.

Due to the possibility of strong winds, the SDMA has advised residents in insecure homes and those with weak roofs to exercise heightened caution. Individuals anticipating hazardous conditions should contact the authorities and relocate to safer areas as a precautionary measure. There is also a risk of trees falling and poles collapsing because of the wind, emphasizing the need for vigilance in these situations.

