Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

Kollam: A tragic accident occurred in Kottarakkara, Kollam when an ambulance collided with a lorry transporting chickens. The crash resulted in the deaths of two people, including the patient inside the ambulance, while seven others sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

The accident took place past midnight on MC Road near Sadanandapuram, Kottarakkara. The deceased have been identified as Thampi (65) and his wife Shyamala (60), both residents of Adoor's Ezhamkulam. Thampi was being transported to the hospital in the ambulance when the collision occurred.

Among the injured is their daughter Bindu. The ambulance was carrying five people, including the driver, while the lorry had four occupants. The injured were taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital for treatment. The ambulance was en route from Adoor to Thiruvananthapuram when the accident happened.

The lorry was carrying the driver and laborers assigned to unload the cargo. In total, nine people were involved in the accident across both vehicles. Thampi’s body has been kept at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, while Shyamala’s remains are at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

