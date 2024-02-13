Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad

    The Palakkad Additional Sessions Court has handed down life imprisonment sentences to all eight accused involved in the incident. The incident related to this happened on February 18, 2010.

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Palakkad: After a prolonged legal battle spearheaded by Rajendran's mother, justice has finally been served in the tragic case of her mentally challenged son's death. The Palakkad Additional Sessions Court has handed down life imprisonment sentences to all eight accused involved in the incident. Vijayan, Kunchapan, Babu, Murugan, Muthu, Ramanan, Muralidharan, and Radhakrishnan have been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment.

    The incident related to this happened on February 18, 2010. It began with an alleged accusation that Rajendran had set fire to the hut near his house. This accusation led to a brutal attack on Rajendran, who was first beaten around 9 p.m. Later, around 2:30 in the morning, he was tied to an electric post and subjected to further beatings. This continued for a harrowing two and a half hours until the police finally arrived at the scene. By then, he had died from the beating.

    The court verdict is not only a triumph for justice but also a vindication of the relentless efforts of his mother, Rukmini. For years, Rukmini fought tirelessly in the legal arena to hold those responsible for her son's untimely demise accountable. Additionally, all the convicted individuals have been transferred to Tavanur Central Jail following the court's decision.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India anr

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials rkn

    Thrippunithura firecracker explosion: Police register case against contractors, temple officials

    kerala news live 13 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Operation Belur Makhna: Forest Department to continue search today

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Major explosion at firecracker company in Thripunithura; several injured anr

    Kerala: Major explosion at firecracker storage in Thrippunithura; one dead

    Recent Stories

    Football Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win osf

    Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win

    Centre cancelled over 100 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and 2023: Report

    Centre cancelled over 100 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and 2023: Report

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale HUGE discounts on iPhone 15 Poco X6 Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more gcw

    Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India anr

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India

    Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed vkp

    Karnataka transport dept warns motorists of hefty fines if high security plates are not installed

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon