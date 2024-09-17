Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni

    The Supreme Court granted bail to Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the Kerala actress assault case, despite strong opposition from the state government.

    Kerala actress assault case: Supreme Court grants bail to prime accused Pulsur Suni anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to Pulsar Suni, who is the prime accused in the Kerala actress assault case. Despite the state government's opposition, the court approved the bail. Pulsar Suni claimed that the trial had not been conducted fairly and argued that Dileep's lawyer was delaying the proceedings. The court, while granting bail, instructed the trial court to formalize the bail process within a week. The state, however, strongly opposed this decision.

    Kerala HC gives nod to release Hema Commission report on working condition of women in Malayalam film industry

    Previously, the Supreme Court stayed a fine imposed on Pulsar Suni by the High Court. The fine was related to Suni's repeated bail applications. The bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, issued the stay on the fine of Rs 25,000 that the High Court had imposed on Suni for submitting multiple bail requests.

    Initially, the court indicated that Pulsar Suni's bail application, citing health issues, would be considered in September. However, after reviewing the medical certificates submitted by Suni, the Supreme Court clarified that the bail application would be considered on August 27. Suni submitted the application due to health reasons, and his previous application was rejected by the High Court. The government argued against granting bail, stating that it should not be given at this stage of the trial.

    Suni has been in jail since February 2017 for the abduction and sexual assault of a well-known Malayalam actress, an act he allegedly carried out at the behest of actor Dileep, who is also an accused in the case. Suni has previously asserted that Dileep was the mastermind behind the crime.

