Kerala: Accused Narayanadas moves HC claiming false charges against him in Sheela Sunny's fake drug case

Thrissur: The police have apprehended a person for the fraudulent tip-off that led to the unlawful arrest and detention of beauty salon owner Sheela Sunny. The police found that Narayanadas, Sheela's friend gave the wrong information, which resulted in her arrest. The police also filed a case against Narayanadas claiming his involvement in the incident.

The accused Narayanadas has filed a plea in the High Court for being involved in the case of a fake drug case against Sheela Sunny, who owns a beauty parlor in Chalakkudy. Narayanadas claimed in the petition that the excise had falsely added the accused and that he had no part in the crime. The Excise Crime Branch is examining the case. At the same time, Sheela Sunny stated that she wanted to know why she was involved in a bogus case.

Sheela Sunny, a beauty parlor owner who was accused of possessing 0.106 grams of drug LSD stamps was arrested on February 27, 2023. The excise team arrested her along with LSD stamps on her bag and vehicle. Later, after a chemical examination, it was revealed that the stamp was not intoxicated. However, Sheela was put in jail for 72 days and further investigation into the incident is underway.