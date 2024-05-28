Kerala: 7 houses destroyed in landslide after heavy downpours in Kottayam

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Kerala's Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday (May 28). Meanwhile, seven houses in Kottayam were damaged after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

Heavy rain has caused significant disruption in Kottayam, leading to a landslide near Bharananganam village on Tuesday (May 28). The landslide resulted in widespread damage, destroying seven houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall above 204.4mm in 24 hours.

Orange alert in districts

May 28 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki

May 29 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

Yellow alert in districts

May 28 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

May 29 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Thrissur

May 30 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

May 31 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

June 1 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

In Kollam, heavy rain has led to the submergence of over 200 houses in low-lying areas such as Maruthadi, Mangad, and Sakthikulangara, with the downpour persisting since Sunday night.

Three deaths in rain-related accidents

Three deaths were reported in rain-related accidents in Kerala on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, a student named Eldhose (15) drowned in a canal at Vengoor while bathing. In Alappuzha, Aravind from Anchuthengu was killed when a coconut tree fell on him during gusty winds and rain. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy named Sinan drowned in a river at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

In Muthalapozhi, a fisherman lost his life when his fishing boat capsized due to high tidal waves on Tuesday. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

