    Kerala: 7 houses destroyed in landslide after heavy downpours in Kottayam

    The IMD has sounded a red alert in Kerala's Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday (May 28). Meanwhile, seven houses in Kottayam were damaged after a landslide due to incessant rainfall.

    Kerala: 7 houses destroyed in landslide after heavy downpours in Kottayam
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 28, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Heavy rain has caused significant disruption in Kottayam, leading to a landslide near Bharananganam village on Tuesday (May 28). The landslide resulted in widespread damage, destroying seven houses. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall above 204.4mm in 24 hours. 

    Also Read: Kerala Rain: IMD revises rain forecasts; Red alert in 2 districts, orange alert in 4 districts today; Check

    Orange alert in districts

    May 28 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki
    May 29 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam

    Yellow alert in districts

    May 28 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode
    May 29 -  Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Thrissur
    May 30 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur
    May 31 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur
    June 1 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

    In Kollam, heavy rain has led to the submergence of over 200 houses in low-lying areas such as Maruthadi, Mangad, and Sakthikulangara, with the downpour persisting since Sunday night.

    Three deaths in rain-related accidents

    Three deaths were reported in rain-related accidents in Kerala on Tuesday. In Ernakulam, a student named Eldhose (15) drowned in a canal at Vengoor while bathing. In Alappuzha, Aravind from Anchuthengu was killed when a coconut tree fell on him during gusty winds and rain. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy named Sinan drowned in a river at Kanhangad in Kasaragod.

    In Muthalapozhi, a fisherman lost his life when his fishing boat capsized due to high tidal waves on Tuesday. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the incident.

    Also Read: Cloudburst leaves Kerala's Kochi flooded, city comes to a standstill

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
