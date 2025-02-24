Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram

In a shocking incident, 67-year-old Balachandran and his wife Jayakumari were found dead at their home in Vattappara's Kuttiyani of Thiruvananthapuram. According to neighbors, the couple had no history of serious disputes.

Thiruvananthapuram: New information has surfaced regarding the tragic incident in Vattappara, where a husband took his own life after allegedly killing his wife. According to the police, Balachandran hanged himself after murdering his wife, Jayakumari. Investigators believe that he may have been deeply distressed over his wife's deteriorating health, leading him to commit the act.

Jayakumari had been bedridden for a long time due to severe diabetes, which had also affected her vision. Despite her inability to move independently, Balachandran remained her primary caregiver, often lifting her to the verandah and describing the outside world to her.

Relatives and neighbors recall how Balachandran never saw his wife's condition as a burden. However, as Jayakumari’s Parkinson’s disease worsened, causing further mental and physical strain, it is suspected that Balachandran could no longer bear witnessing her suffering, which may have driven him to this extreme step.

The 67-year-old Balachandran and his wife Jayakumari were found dead at their home in Vattappara's Kuttiyani. According to neighbors, the couple had no history of serious disputes. Balachandran, a daily wage worker, was known for his deep care and affection for his wife. The police discovered Jayakumari with her throat slit, while Balachandran was found hanging in the same room. The couple had two sons, one of whom found them dead when he arrived with food. Authorities have stated that further details will be revealed after the postmortem.

