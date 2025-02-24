Kerala: 2 tribal lives claimed in elephant attack in Kannur's Aralam Farm; UDF, BJP observes hartal

Elephant attack in Kannur: The UDF and BJP have declared a hartal in Aralam panchayat following the tragic elephant attack that claimed the lives of an elderly tribal couple. Aralam Farm, a tribal resettlement area, has seen nearly 20 such deaths so far.

Kannur: In another tragic incident, a wild elephant claimed two lives in Aralam Farm, Kannur. The victims, identified as Velli and his wife Leela, were tribal residents of the 13th block of the farm. The attack occurred while they were collecting cashew nuts on the plantation. The incident took place Sunday (Feb 23) evening near their home, and disturbing visuals of the attack have now emerged. The area is known for frequent elephant intrusions, despite repeated efforts to drive them away.

Over the past six years, 11 people have lost their lives to elephant attacks in this region, leading to widespread outrage among local residents.

Cashew plantations dominate the area, and many tribal families rely on cashew collection for their livelihood. The deceased couple has a son, and as part of their daily routine, they had gone to gather cashew nuts when the elephant attacked.

After intense protests, the bodies of Velli and Leela, residents of the 13th block, were finally shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital late last night.

Despite the arrival of the Sub-Collector at the scene, locals initially blocked the ambulance from transporting the bodies. It was only after police intervention and discussions that the protestors relented.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran is scheduled to visit Kannur today. A multi-party meeting is set to take place at 3 pm to discuss the issue.

The hartal declared by the UDF and BJP in Aralam panchayat has begun in protest against the recent elephant attack. Aralam Farm, a tribal resettlement area, has witnessed nearly 20 deaths due to elephant attacks so far.

Though construction of an elephant-proof wall along the forest border began two years ago, it remains incomplete. The continued threat from wild animals has forced hundreds of families to abandon their homes.

Yesterday afternoon, Velli and Leela were attacked by an elephant while returning from cashew collection in the 13th block. The elderly couple died on the spot after being ambushed by the wild elephant hiding behind their house.

