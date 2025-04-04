Memory hacks: How to retain information faster while studying

Career
These memory hacks can help improve your study habits, boost your ability to retain information.
Break down large amounts of information into smaller, manageable chunks. This makes it easier for your brain to store and recall.
Create acronyms, rhymes, or visual associations to help you remember complex information.
Review material at spaced intervals over time. Use apps like Anki or Quizlet to implement spaced repetition in your study routine.
This is called the Feynmann Technique. Teaching someone else what you've learned is one of the most effective ways to reinforce your memory.
Visual memory is powerful, so include diagrams, charts, mind maps, and flashcards into your study sessions.
Get 7-9 hours of sleep a night to ensure your mind is well-rested and able to retain what you've learned.
Instead of passively reviewing notes, test yourself regularly by recalling the material without looking at your textbooks. This strengthens memory retention.
