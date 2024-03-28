Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 40 batches of drugs banned due to poor quality

    These drugs were found to be of poor quality during the quality check conducted at the drug testing laboratories of the State Drug Control Department. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 9:29 AM IST


    Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution and sale of 40 batches of drugs have been banned in the state. These drugs were found to be of poor quality during the quality check conducted at the drug testing laboratories of the State Drug Control Department. 

    The state drugs controller said traders and hospitals holding stock of these drugs should return them to the distributor and inform the district drug control authorities concerned about the details.  

    Drug name, manufacturer, batch number and expiry date in order.

    1.      PREDNISOLONE Tablets IP, Atul Pharmaceuticals (Gujrat), 4, G.I.D.C, National Highway, Wankaner – 363621, 1323, 02/2025.
    2.      Prednisolone Tablets IP 10mg (Hisolone-10), Danish Health care (P) Ltd, 76/27-28, Industrial Estate, Maxi Road, Ujjain 456010, HEN23009, 08/2025.
    3.      Cholecalciferol Syrup 600 IU/5ml (ARBIVIT-3 syrup), Raptakos. Brett & Co. Ltd, Plot No. C-2, Tasawade M.I.D.C, Karad-415109, C05K23001, 01/2025.
    4.      Pantoprazole Gastro – Resistant Tablets IP 40mg (Pantochill), Phoenix Biologicals Pvt. Ltd. RS No. 135/2B, Kothapurinatham Road, Thiruvandar Koil, Puducherry – 605102, 2324001, 06/2025.
    5.      Losartan Tablets IP (LOSAWUN 50 Tablets), Meridian Medicare Ltd, Vill. Loharan P.O, Ghatti, Solan – 173211 (HP), SMB-8291, 08/2025.
    6.      Dexamethasone Tablets IP 0.5mg, Bittu Pharmaceuticals (II), Plot No. 48, Vasai Muncipal Ind. Area, Umela Phata, Dhovali Village, Papdi, Vasai (W), Dist. Palghar – 401207(MS), 688, 09/2025.
    7.      Paracetamol Tablets IP 500mg, Healers Lab, Unit -II, Plot No.33, H.P.S.I.D.C, Extn. Baddi, Distt - Solan (HP), PAK529, 04/2026.
    8.      CIPROFLOXACIN HYDROCHLORIDE Tablets IP 500mg, Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, (A Govt of India Enterprise) Plot No.14, II Phase, Peenya, Bengaluru – 560058, 0701722, 09/2025.
    9.      Montelukast 10mg & Levocetirizine 5mg  Tablets (LIYACET-M), Phoenix Biological Pvt. Ltd, R.S No. 135/2B, Kothapurinatham Road, Thiruvandar Koil, Puduchery – 605 102, 2311001, 07/2025.
    10.  Faiza Beauty Cream 50 gm, Poonia Brothers (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s Ist Company Achived, Trade Mark No. 223190, 23AX22, 08/06/26.
    11.  Faiza Beauty Cream, Poonia Brothers (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s Ist Company Achived, 21GX15, 21/11/25.
    12.  Youth Face, Face Whitening Beauty Cream, Shaheen Cosmetics, YF/C22001, 11/2024.
    13.  Levocetirizine & Montelukast Sodium Dispersible Tablets (Monticet Kid), Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Plot No.26A, 27-30, Sector -8A, 11E, SIDCUL, Haridwar – 249403, Uttrakhand,  POOAA18, 11/2024.
    14.  Faiza Beauty Cream 50gm, Poonia Brothers (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s Ist Company Achived, Trade Mark No. 223190, BAT#22JX20, 11/02/26.
    15.  Youth Face, Face Whitening Beauty Cream, Shaheen Cosmetics, Dubai, UAE, R7YF/23, 06/2025.
    16.  Youth Face, Face Whitening Beauty Cream, Shaheen Cosmetics, Dubai, UAE, R10YF/22, 12/2024.
    17.  Sucralfate and Oxetacaine Suspension (Sucrafresh -O Suspension), Revive Formulaions India Pvt. Ltd, R.S No.#76/3, Perumal Nagar, Agasampattu Village, Vanur Taluk, Tamilnadu 605 109, SOS307, 09/2024.
    18.  Isosorbide Dinitrate Tablets IP 10mg, Unicure India Limited, Plot No.46(B)/49B,Vill.Raipur, Roorkee, Bhagwanpur.Dist -Haridwar, Uttarakhand, URDT1443, 05/2026.
    19.  Montelukast Sodium & Levocetirizine Hydrochloride Tabelts IP,(Uniair L), Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt.Ltd(A Subsidiary of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Plot No. 26A, 27-30, Sector -8A, I.I.E, SIDCUL, Haridwar- 249403, Uttarakhand, PKOAC41,05/2025.
    20.  Doxylamine Succinate & Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Tablets (Rest  -Aid), Overseas Health  Care Pvt. Ltd, 335Km  Milestone, National Highway No.1 P.O  Box No.25, Phillaur -144410(Pb), RA-274,07/2024.
    21.  Tamovac -20,  Tamoxifen Citrate  Tablets IP 20mg, Rescuers Life Sciences Ltd. 131-132, EPIP, Phase -1,  Jharmajri, Baddi, Distt. Solan (HP) 173205, India, R023031T,07/2025.
    22.  Doxofylline Tablets IP 400mg  ‘Doxofer-400 Tablets’, Plena Remedies, Plot No-17, Industrial Area (Himuda), Bhatoli kalan, Baddi, Distt. Solan (H.P), PGT23-0020A,03/2025.
    23.  Pantoprazole Gastro- resistant Tablets IP 40mg,Healer’s Lab, Unit II, Plot No.33, H.P.S.I.D.C Extn, Baddi , Distt-Solan (H.P), PNK-518,09/2025.
    24.  Gliclazide Tablets IP 40mg, Cotec Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, N.H No.74, Roorke-Dehradun Highway , Kishanpur, Roorkee -247667 (Uttarakhand), CHT-3850, 07/2025.
    25.  Pantoprazole Gastro- resistant Tablets IP 40mg (Dupanta 40), Plena Remedies, Plot No-17, Industrial  Area (Himuda)Bhatoli kalan, Baddi , Distt-Solan (H.P), PNT8606A, 09/2024.
    26.  Paracetamol Tablets 500mg, Agog Pharma Ltd, Plot No.33, Sector II,  The Vasai Taluka indl., Co-op Estate Ltd., Vasai(E), Dist. Thane, India., T31056, 12/2025.
    27.  Isosorbide Dinitrate Tablets IP 10 mg, Unicure India Ltd., Plot No. 46(B)/49B,
    Vill-Raipur, Bagwanpur, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar, Uttarakhand, URDT1443, 05/2026.
    28.  “ALL WEL-CV” DrySyrup Amoxycillin  and Pottassium Clavulanate Oral Suspension IP, Dycott Healthcare, Kh. No. 341/1,Vill. Dasomajra, P.O Bhud Baddi, Solan (HP)-173 205 DYD-23085, 11/2024.
    29.  Omeprazole & Domperidone Capsules IP (‘DOMPROJ-O’), Yuventis Life Sciences, Plot No. 7&8, Ext. Phase III, HPSIDC, Baddi, Dist. Solan, Himachal Pradesh- 173 205, YC-23158, 05/2025.
    30.  Clonidine Tablets IP (100 mcg), Consern Pharma Limited, Focal Point, VPO Tibba, Distt. Ludhiana-141120 (PB), 23DT0474, 03/2025.
    31.  TRIFIN (Finasteride Tablets IP 1mg), Camper Healthcare, Plot No. C-01, Ganpat Vidyanagar, Kherva-384012, Gujarat, T1503, 07/2025.
    32.  Esomeprazole Tablets IP 40mg, Mascot Health Series Pvt. Ltd.,
    Plot No. 79,80, Sec-6A, I.I.E, Sidcul, Haridwar – 249 403., MT230173,01/2025.
    33.  Cugrel A 75 (Clopidogrel and Aspirin Tablets), Tulbros Formulations, Plot No. 91, Sector IIDC, IIE Pantnagar, SIDCUL, Dist. U.S. Nagar- 263 153, Uttarakhand, CA7T406, 10/2024.
    34.  Levetiracetam Injection USP 100mg/ml, Cotec Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., (Unit II), KH  No. 593/1, Roorkee Dehradun Highway, Kishanpur, Roorkee- 274 667, Uttarakhand., CHI-3192, 09/2025.
    35.  NODOL (Paracetamol Tablets 650mg), Sieman Laboratories (India), 59, I.D.C, Mehrauli Road, Gurgoan, ST-1751, 03/2026.
    36.  Labetalol Tablets IP 100mg, Unicure India Ltd., Plot No. 46(B), 49(B), Vill Raipur, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar, Uttarakhand, URDT0035, 12/2024.
    37.  ‘MOXFIT – 250 DT’, Amoxycillin Dispersible Tablets IP 250mg Systole Remedies Pvt. Ltd, Vill. Ogli, Kala amb, Teh Nahan, Dist. Sirmour (HP)- 173 030., TE2762, 04/2024.
    38.  Chlorthalidone Tablets IP 12.5 mg, Unicure India Ltd, Plot No. 46(B), / 49(B), Vill. Raipur, Bhagwanpur, Roorkee, Distt. Haridwar, Uttarakhand, CRITC010, 11/2024.
    39.  (Nefropres-C-150), Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets IP 150 mcg, Rivpra Formulations Pvt. Ltd, Plot No.8, Sector-6A, IIE, Sidcul Haridwar – 249 403 (UK), T-2304084, 03/2025.
    40.   Aceclofenac & Paracetamol tablets (Kritfen-P), Brit Life Science, Sainwala, Kaula Wala Bhood Road,Kala Amb, Distt. Sirmour (HP)-173030, BLT-221500, 02/2025.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
