Kerala: 28-year-old medical student hacks father to death in Thiruvananthapuram; surrenders before cops

A 28-year-old medical student, Pradeep, allegedly killed his father, 70-year-old Jose, in Vellarada and surrendered to the police.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 7:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram; A tragic incident unfolded in Vellarada, where a 28-year-old man fatally attacked his father. The victim, 70-year-old Jose from Kiliyur, was allegedly murdered by his son, Pradeep, who later surrendered at the police station.

Pradeep, a medical student, had been pursuing his MBBS in China before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his studies, forcing him to return home. According to police sources, Pradeep claimed that he killed his father because he was not allowed to live independently.

Further details are awaited.
 

