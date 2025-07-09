Elon Musk announced that exposing the Epstein files will be a top priority for his newly launched America Party. He criticised Donald Trump for not releasing the files and mocked the lack of arrests in the Epstein case.

Washington, DC: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that exposing the Jeffrey Epstein files will be a top priority for his newly announced political venture, ‘America Party.’

Musk first questioned how people can be expected to have faith in US President Donald Trump if he does not release the files related to disgraced financier Epstein.

Musk asked, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?"

A user reacted to his post and asked whether exposing Epstein files ranks high on the priority list of the America Party.

The user wrote, "Will exposing the Epstein files rank high on the America Party's list?"

In response, Musk shared a "100" emoji.



Musk mocks Trump with ‘Epstein arrest counter’ post

In 2019, Epstein died in a New York prison cell as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Earlier on Monday, Musk trolled Trump with a post mocking the administration for making no arrests related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump's former ally posted an image on his social media platform with text that read, "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter," showing “0000.”

While sharing the picture on X, Musk stated, "What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again."



America Party announcement deepens Musk-Trump feud

Musk escalated his feud with Trump by announcing the formation of a new political outfit called the 'America Party' and intensifying criticism over Trump's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, The Hill reported.

The fallout between the two deepened after Republicans passed a major policy bill supported by Trump, prompting Musk to declare his intention to back primary challengers against GOP members who voted for it. In response, Trump dismissed Musk's new party as "ridiculous" and labelled him a "train wreck," criticising the effort as one doomed to fail in the US political system.

"He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He added, “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

According to The Hill, Musk unveiled the America Party after polling users on his platform X about their desire for “independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!”

He posted, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Once allies, now rivals: Trump and Musk fallout intensifies

The feud between Musk and Trump marks a major turn in their relationship. Trump had once praised Musk's government cost-cutting efforts and even presented him with a gold key to the White House. During his stint with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk had an office at the White House and appeared prominently in Cabinet meetings, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, Trump has left the door open to deporting the South African-born US citizen and suggested the DOGE could be turned against Musk's companies.