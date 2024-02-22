Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody

    The body of a plus one student who went missing from her home on Monday evening was found 100 meters away in the Chaliyar River. After the child went missing, the local people found the child drowning in the water.

    Kerala: 17-year-old girl found dead in Malappuram; karate master in police custody rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Malappuram: A karate teacher has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the body of a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram. The Vazhakad police took the accused into custody following a complaint from the family, alleging that the girl had been molested by the karate master. The accused has been identified as Siddique Ali and was taken into custody last night. The police stated that the accused had been remanded earlier in another POCSO case.

    The incident related to this happened last day around 6 pm. The body of a plus one student who went missing from her home on Monday evening was found 100 m away in Chaliyar river. After the child went missing, the local people found the child drowning in the water. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Wayakkad with the help of locals, however, her life could not be saved.

    The girl's body was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College. The locals demanded that an investigation should be carried out as there was a mystery in the death of the student.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSEB issues guidelines to temples, worship places for festival seasons; Check

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today rkn

    Kerala: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to hold meeting to discuss wild animal attacks in Wayanad today

    Kerala news live 22 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: By-election in 23 local bodies in state today

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Kerala CPI-M candidates out; Check

    Recent Stories

    Explained How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word vkp

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon