    Kerala: 10-year-old diagnosed with cholera in Thiruvananthapuram

    Cholera, a bacterial disease spread through contaminated water, has been confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram, with cases identified in a ten-year-old boy and suspected cases in others at Karunya Hostel, Neyyattinkara. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Cholera has been confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram, with a ten-year-old resident of the Karunya differently-abled Hostel in Neyyattinkara testing positive. A 26-year-old man named Anu, who also lived in the hostel, died last day showing symptoms of cholera. However, his cholera diagnosis could not be confirmed as his swab samples could not be tested.

    Following the diagnosis of cholera in the ten-year-old boy, the health department has launched an investigation to identify the source of the infection. The boy's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Ten other residents of Karunya Hostel are being treated for symptoms and their samples have been sent for testing. Over the past six months, nine cases of cholera have been confirmed in the state. The last confirmed cholera death in the state was in 2017.

    Cholera is a bacterial disease typically spread through contaminated water. It causes severe diarrhea and dehydration, and if left untreated, it can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy individuals.

    Prevention methods for cholera include improved sanitation and access to clean water. Oral cholera vaccines offer reasonable protection for about six months and also help protect against another type of diarrhea caused by E. coli.
     

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
