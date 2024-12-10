Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

The tragic suicide of Atul Subhash, a techie from Uttar Pradesh residing in Bengaluru, has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with the hashtag #MenToo trending on X (formerly Twitter). Atul's death in his Marathahalli apartment was preceded by a 40-page death note, which exposes the immense emotional and financial struggles he was facing.

Bengaluru: The tragic suicide of Atul Subhash, a techie from Uttar Pradesh living in Bengaluru, has prompted an outpouring of support and concern on social media, with the hashtag #MenToo trending on X (formerly Twitter). Atul, who was found dead in his Marathahalli apartment, left behind a 40-page death note that reveals the severe emotional and financial pressures he was enduring.

'Ex-wife filed 9 cases...': Bengaluru techie's viral video reveals emotional struggles before suicide (WATCH)

Following the news of his death, several X users expressed outrage, calling for justice and raising awareness about the struggles men face in relationships and legal matters. One user wrote, "Atul Subhash's case is just one of many in India. Countless similar stories remain unheard. Honestly, our justice system is so broken." Another commented, "An innocent man has taken his life after harassment faced by the judiciary. In the last part of his 1.5-hour-long video, he mentioned his last wishes before suicide. Sorry brother, we couldn’t save you. Rest in peace."

In his letter, Atul, who had relocated to Bengaluru from North India in search of employment, described the immense emotional torment he had been facing. He shared how the pressure from his wife, her family, and the numerous legal cases filed against him weighed heavily on him. Atul mentioned being deeply distressed by the nine cases his wife had brought against him, including accusations of attempted murder, sexual misconduct, and dowry-related issues. The ongoing legal battles had drained him both mentally and financially, requiring him to travel frequently between Bengaluru and Uttar Pradesh for court hearings.

In his letter, Atul expressed his frustration over spending most of 2024 in courtrooms, being summoned 40 times in just a year. He described the exhausting experience of traveling frequently, often by multiple flights, taking time off work, and spending thousands of rupees, all while dealing with constant stress. The ongoing legal battles, combined with a sense of isolation, pushed Atul to his breaking point.

Another heartbreaking part of the note reveals Atul’s troubled relationship with his wife. Despite his love for their daughter, he hadn’t been allowed to see her in over two years. Atul claimed that his wife had not permitted him to even look at his daughter’s face since she was four years old. The emotional pain of being separated from his child deepened his feelings of despair.

Additionally, Atul mentioned that his wife had demanded Rs 3 crore for a divorce, which only added to his distress. The relentless pressure from his wife and her family left Atul feeling trapped in an inescapable situation.

Latest Videos