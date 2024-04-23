Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

Around 8 people were dead and several injured in an explosion at Jehobah's witnessess prayer at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023. The convention center was sealed and the inspection conducted under the leadership of senior police officers identified this blast as a planned explosion.

Kochi: The police filed a charge sheet in the Kalamassery blast case at Ernakulam Principal Sessions court today. The police stated that there was only one accused in the case, Martin Domanic. Around 8 people were dead and several injured in an explosion at Jehobah's witnessess prayer at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

The police sought approval from the home department for prosecution sanction before filing a chargesheet against Dominic Martin of Palarivattom in the Kalamassery blast case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Four remotes used in the blast were found during the evidence examination at the Kodakara police station. Martin stated to the police that he was the only one behind the blast. Praveen Pradeep (24), his mother Reena Jose (Sali-45), and younger sister Libna (12), Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari (52) a native of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy (61), V John and Lilly John died in the blast.

The fire force and the police reached the spot after getting information about the blast. The convention center was sealed and the inspection conducted under the leadership of senior police officers identified this blast as a planned explosion.

The accused himself surrendered before the police following the incident. Before surrendering, the suspect posted a video message on Facebook claiming responsibility for the IED blast. He claimed that the bombing was executed due to his opposition to Jehovah's Witnesses and that he had been a member of the group for 16 years.

Dominic said in the video that he realized the Jehovah's Witnesses as a treasonous organization six years ago and that others would be destroyed by their propaganda. He also said that ordinary people like him will react if those who spread false ideas are not brought under control.