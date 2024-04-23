Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court

    Around 8 people were dead and several injured in an explosion at Jehobah's witnessess prayer at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023. The convention center was sealed and the inspection conducted under the leadership of senior police officers identified this blast as a planned explosion.

    Kalamassery blast case: Martin Dominic sole accused; police submit charge sheet in court rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

    Kochi: The police filed a charge sheet in the Kalamassery blast case at Ernakulam Principal Sessions court today. The police stated that there was only one accused in the case, Martin Domanic. Around 8 people were dead and several injured in an explosion at Jehobah's witnessess prayer at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

    The police sought approval from the home department for prosecution sanction before filing a chargesheet against Dominic Martin of Palarivattom in the Kalamassery blast case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

    Four remotes used in the blast were found during the evidence examination at the Kodakara police station. Martin stated to the police that he was the only one behind the blast.  Praveen Pradeep (24), his mother Reena Jose  (Sali-45), and younger sister Libna (12), Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari (52) a native of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy (61), V John and Lilly John died in the blast.

    The fire force and the police reached the spot after getting information about the blast. The convention center was sealed and the inspection conducted under the leadership of senior police officers identified this blast as a planned explosion. 

    The accused himself surrendered before the police following the incident. Before surrendering, the suspect posted a video message on Facebook claiming responsibility for the IED blast. He claimed that the bombing was executed due to his opposition to Jehovah's Witnesses and that he had been a member of the group for 16 years. 

    Dominic said in the video that he realized the Jehovah's Witnesses as a treasonous organization six years ago and that others would be destroyed by their propaganda. He also said that ordinary people like him will react if those who spread false ideas are not brought under control. 

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran rkn

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    Kerala HC dumps pleas seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections anr

    Kerala HC dumps plea seeking rejection of Rajeev Chandrasekhar's nomination for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: KPPC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi rkn

    LS Polls 2024: KPCC leader MM Hassan files complaint against PV Anwar for abusive remarks against Rahul Gandhi

    BIZARRE! Man enters woman's home in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, forcefully gives 'COVID vaccine booster dose' anr

    BIZARRE! Man enters woman's home in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, forcefully gives 'COVID vaccine booster dose'

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 412 April 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 412 April 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Stories

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours anr

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Amethi? Workers clean Congress leader's house amid rumours

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi vkp

    'New Putin in making': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis hits back at Sharad Pawar for attack on PM Modi

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran rkn

    Kerala: TG Nandakumar raises bribery allegations on BJP leaders Anil Antony, Shobha Surendran

    cricket IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting session in nets ahead of CSK vs LSG goes viral (WATCH)

    Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets revealed! Check it out and get a SEXY, HOT body like her RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets revealed! Check it out and get a SEXY, HOT body like her

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon