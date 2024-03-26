Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe

    The incident related to the case took place in March 2018. Jesna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. student of St Dominic College, went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta

    Jesna missing case: Father moves court over unsatisfactory report by CBI; seeks further probe
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court will hear the plea of Jesna's father seeking to reject the final report submitted by CBI in Jesna's missing case. The CBI will submit its explanation on the petition today. The two-week deadline granted to the CBI by the court will expire today.

    The complaint in the petition stated that the CBI has not investigated many things related to Jesna's disappearance. However, the CBI claimed that a detailed investigation had been conducted. There is no evidence that terrorist groups were behind the disappearances or that any conversions took place. The CBI report stated that Jesna is dead and the body has not been found yet.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation ended the investigation of Jasna, who went missing five years ago on January 3. The case of Jasna's disappearance has been surrounded by mystery from the beginning. Suspicions initially fell on her father, a friend, and several other notable individuals. The investigation explored various possibilities, including murder, suicide, elopement in love, and even connections to international terrorist organizations. 

    The incident related to the case took place in March 2018. Jasna Mariya Thomas, a second-year B.Com. student of St Dominic College, went missing from her home in Pathanamthitta. She went to her relative's home in Mundakkayam and never came back. The CCTV footage showed that she had gone to Erumeli. She did not pick up the call when she left the home. Following this, a case was registered at the police station. The investigation was conducted by checking the phone in the house, however, no evidence was found. About two lakh phone numbers were collected for the investigation and 4000 were scrutinized.

    Meanwhile, there were also reports that Jasna was seen several times in different locations. Thus, the investigation team went directly to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kodagu. The initial phase of the investigation centered around Jasna's residence, where authorities conducted intensive scrutiny for several days. Close family members, including her father James, underwent multiple rounds of questioning. Various investigative agencies exhaustively explored all possible leads, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of answers in this disappearance case. The investigation then focused on his male friend who called 16 times on the day she went missing. He was interrogated several times, however there also the team failed.
     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 9:30 AM IST
