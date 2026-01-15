In Kerala, the deadline for social security pension beneficiaries to submit income certificates has been extended by six months to June 30.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has announced that the deadline for social security pension beneficiaries to submit their income certificates has been extended by another six months. He also instructed the department not to withhold the pension of those who fail to provide the income certificate within this period.

The government had previously issued a directive for those on the welfare pension beneficiary list who have not submitted their income certificate at least once to do so. The deadline was set for December 31, 2025. Out of more than 6.2 million welfare pension beneficiaries, 253,000 people have not submitted their income certificate even once.

These are individuals who were selected as pension beneficiaries up until December 31, 2019. The deadline for them to submit the income certificate has now been extended by another six months. There is a facility to upload the income certificate through Akshaya Kendras by June 30.