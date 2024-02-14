Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Four-member Kerala family found dead at residence in California; probe begins

    Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead inside their home in California on Tuesday. The cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem report.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 8:33 AM IST

    Kollam: Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead inside their home in California on Tuesday( 13 Feb). Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4) were found dead. The initial reports were that the death was caused by inhaling poisonous gas, however, later, the police informed that two people died due to gunshots.

    The San Mateo police started an investigation. Initially, the relatives shared the suspicion that the cause of death was inhalation of poisonous gas from the AC or the heater. However, after the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, it became clear that there was foul play in the deaths.

    Anand and his wife worked in IT jobs, and the couple has been residing in San Mateo County for the last nine years.  Anand is a software engineer and Alice Priyanka is a senior analyst. The cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the post-mortem report.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 8:33 AM IST
