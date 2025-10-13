Kochi's stadium is undergoing a safety audit to determine spectator capacity for the event. Lionel Messi's visit is uncertain as reports suggest Argentina's schedule is under review. The Albiceleste played against Venezuela recently without Messi.

Kochi (Kerala): The much-anticipated clash between world champions Argentina and Australia will take place in Kerala on November 17, according to an official announcement. Anto Augustin, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, confirmed the date for this historic football encounter that will bring Lionel Messi and his championship-winning squad to Indian soil. The two nations last met during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 victory. That memorable encounter saw Lionel Messi deliver a stunning goal alongside Julian Alvarez's contribution, which proved decisive for the eventual world champions. Australia managed to pull one back through an Enzo Fernandes own goal in the closing stages, with just ten minutes remaining in the contest.

Who Will Feature In The Argentina Squad?

It has been reported that the Argentine contingent traveling to Kerala would feature nearly the entire World Cup-winning roster, except for Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the team as captain, with Lionel Scaloni continuing in his role as head coach for the visit to Kochi. The fixture promises to be a spectacular occasion for Kerala's football-loving population, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the world's finest players perform live in the state.

Meanwhile, Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium will undergo a thorough safety evaluation before authorities determine the maximum number of spectators permitted for the highly-anticipated friendly. Officials have stated that the final audience capacity will be determined solely based on findings from a structural integrity audit being conducted by a collaborative team comprising experts from IIT Palakkad, the Public Works Department (Buildings), and the Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF) - the organization managing preparations under the state's Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Currently, the PWD has limited attendance at recent fixtures to approximately 35,000 spectators. During the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, capacity was reduced from 55,000 to 42,000 after FIFA determined that evacuation from the third tier could not be completed within the required eight-minute timeframe. Following this assessment, local authorities installed 32,000 bucket seats across two levels to satisfy FIFA regulations. While event organizers have suggested the refurbished stadium could accommodate 50,000 attendees, sources from both PWD and SKF have emphasized that this figure awaits confirmation pending audit results.

Will Messi Really Come to Kochi?

As the date for the match inches closer, speculations have risen whether Messi would actually feature in the match. These concerns gained momentum following Argentina's recent friendly fixture in Miami, where the world champions secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Venezuela without their talismanic captain. Other reports have also raised doubts on Lionel Messi's availability. According to Argentine sports outlet TyC Sports, the national team’s itinerary for the November international window is under review. The Albiceleste are expected to play Angola in Luanda, while the second match, initially planned for Kerala, may also be moved to Africa with Morocco being considered as a possible venue.