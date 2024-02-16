Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: What is KARe, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department?

    The Kerala government is launching KARe- Kerala Against Rare Diseases- to treat rare diseases. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the scheme on Friday (Feb 16) in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Explained: What is KARE, the new scheme for rare diseases by Kerala health department? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will make the official announcement of the care for rare diseases- 'KARe: Kerala Against Rare Diseases' project and inaugurate 42 urban public health centers and 37 isolation wards at the state level on February 16 at 4 pm at Tagore Theatre, Thiruvananthapuram. Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and Education Minister V. Sivankutty will be the chief guests. Minister Veena George said that the Chief Minister is inaugurating three important projects in the health sector.

    KARE Comprehensive Plan for Rare Disease Care

    The health department's comprehensive programme called KARe- Kerala Against Rare Diseases- for treating rare diseases aims to prevent rare diseases by early detection and treatment with the help of therapies and technical assertive devices, ensuring home care and providing psychosocial support to patients. This is a crucial step for Kerala in the field of rare disease treatment. The government had implemented a scheme to provide valuable drugs for rare diseases and a scheme to provide medicines for lysosomal storage diseases (LSD).

    As many as 61 children were given medicines under both the schemes. SAT Hospital in the Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram was selected as a center of excellence for rare diseases. Through this scheme, a patient can be treated up to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. However, even this amount is insufficient for the treatment of many diseases. Keeping this in mind, the government is implementing a comprehensive care plan for rare diseases.

    Urban Public Health Centres

    Urban Public Health Centers are being set up in the state to ensure comprehensive primary health care to people in urban areas. About 380 urban public health centers are being set up in the state. Today, 42 functional urban public health centers are being inaugurated. At present, there are 104 urban primary health centers and 2 urban social health centres. An amount of Rs 48 lakh has been allotted to each center to develop and convert them into urban public health centres, including infrastructure. A doctor, 2 staff nurses, a pharmacist and four staff members will be present here. Services are available at City Public Health Centers six days a week from 2 PM to 8 PM, except on public holidays.

    State-of-the-art isolation wards for multipurpose

    Isolation wards are being set up in all constituencies for multi-purpose as part of further preparing the health sector to deal with epidemics and other infectious diseases like COVID. Earlier, 10 of the 90 isolation wards approved for construction in the first phase had been inaugurated. Apart from this, 37 more isolation wards have been set up in the state. This Rs 250 crore project is being implemented by KMSCL using MLA Fund and KIIFB Fund equally. Isolation wards of 2,400 square feet area with all facilities including medical gas are constructed using pre-engineered structures. Each isolation ward is equipped with a 10-bed patient care zone, doctors' room, dressing room, nurses' station, emergency procedure room etc.
     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes rkn

    Kerala: Two-member gang steals gold worth Rs 26 lakhs from bank manager by throwing chili powder in eyes

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-367 16 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive anr

    Kerala-Centre talks over borrowing limit inconclusive

    Kerala's first Tribal Youth Fashion show to be held in Sulthan Bathery from February 17; Check rkn

    Kerala's first Tribal Youth Fashion show to be held in Sulthan Bathery from February 17; Check

    Kerala police warns against theft by scrap dealers anr

    Kerala police warns against theft by scrap dealers

    Recent Stories

    Top 10 parties that earned crores through electoral bonds

    Top 10 parties that earned crores through electoral bonds

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Bengaluru Metro's Phase 2, 2A construction to be completed by June 2026, says CM

    Congress bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken cw

    BREAKING: Congress' bank accounts frozen ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, alleges Ajay Maken

    5 easy steps to make soft fluffy homemade idlis gcw eai

    5 easy steps to make soft-fluffy homemade idlis

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India penalised 5 run for running on pitch; England will start innings with 5/0 osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India penalised 5 run for running on pitch; England will start innings with 5/0

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon